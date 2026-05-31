A Rundown of the Coaches the Oilers Are Most Heavily Linked to Right Now

With the McDavid-Draisaitl window narrowing, Edmonton targets Stanley Cup-winning pedigree. From frontrunner Bruce Cassidy to rising candidate Jared Bednar, discover which veteran bench bosses could ignite this roster.
The Edmonton Oilers’ coaching search is heating up, and with the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl window a major factor in who is ultimately hired, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
After parting ways with Kris Knoblauch following another early playoff exit and an interview request that blew up in their face, Edmonton is aggressively pursuing a proven, battle-tested bench boss who can finally push this star-studded roster over the top.
Bruce Cassidy is the known frontrunner, but new names like Jared Bednar have suddenly surged into the conversation, while veterans such as Peter Laviolette, Craig Berube, and Patrick Roy might all be receiving serious consideration. The Oilers are expected to ramp up their efforts in the coming weeks, hoping to land a respected coach who can command attention and install structure while extracting maximum performance from a talented but underachieving group.
Let's take a look at the list of names being linked to the Oilers' search.
1. Bruce Cassidy (Clear Frontrunner)
By now, everyone knows that Bruce Cassidy is on Edmonton's radar. Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon confirmed it and said the Oilers leaked the denial of the request to speak to their former coach. Cassidy has also confirmed it, saying people have now heard that two teams requested access to him.
The Oilers have aggressively pursued him, and many insiders view him as the top choice due to his pedigree as a coach, the fact that he's won a Stanley Cup, and the fact that he takes a no-nonsense approach.
Pros: While his style has a shelf life, he gets the most out of high-skill rosters, and he's a proven winner. Vegas obviously still thinks he's a top coach because they're willing to pay him millions not to join a division rival. Cassidy would bring immediate credibility.
Cons: Vegas is still blocking permission, and it's possible the Oilers are never granted an interview this summer. If that's the case, they'll have no choice but to move on if they're not prepared to hire an interim coach until Cassidy's contract expires. They likely aren't prepared to do that, given how critical every year is in their current window.
2. Jared Bednar (Rising Fast)
Bednar's name exploded into the conversation after Colorado’s disappointing playoff exit. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Oilers (along with Toronto and LA) are “very curious” about his situation. As a Saskatchewan native, the Alberta connection adds appeal.
If the Avalanche move on from Bednar, many will see it as an overreaction. He remains one of the NHL's best coaches and he'll be out of work only as long as he wants to be.
Pros: Stanley Cup winner (2022 with Avs); excellent at developing young talent while also managing elite stars. He can manage a fast, modern system that would fit McDavid/Draisaitl perfectly. He's well respected, and the Oilers' stars wouldn't question his style and instruction.
Cons: He's not been fired. Even if he is, Bednar is still under contract in Colorado for one more year and they would have to grant permission to speak with other teams. His availability is all speculative.
3. Peter Laviolette
According to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440, the Oilers have already reached out to Laviolette (or intend to). He’s a veteran coach available after sitting out 2025-26 season and known for quick turnarounds with star-heavy teams.
Of the big names in coaching, he's on the Plan A list, or at worst, he's a solid Plan B.
Pros: Stanley Cup experience; aggressive, offensive-minded style that suits Edmonton’s roster. He's unafraid of big personalities and the pressure of coaching in Edmonton won't bother him.
Cons: He hasn’t coached recently, and for as much success as he's had (took the Rangers to Round 3 in 2023-24), he's also coached teams that didn't perform well. With the New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, and Nashville Predators, his teams either didn't make the playoffs or were eliminated quickly.
4. Craig Berube
The Oilers have interviewed the recently fired Toronto coach. That took place almost immediately after the Bruce Cassidy drama became public. Berube is said to be extremely interested in the job, but it's unclear if the Oilers see him as one of their top candidates.
Pros: Berube is a tough, gritty personality who has won before. He led the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup and he likes his team to play a physical game with a focus on two-way hockey.
Cons: His underlying numbers in Toronto were abysmal and his style reportedly clashed with the pure skill players on the Maple Leafs. That might be a problem in Edmonton is personalities clash.
5. Patrick Roy
This one feels more like a long shot, but local media have floated Roy as a high-upside “shake-up” candidate. He proved he can win and he's got a reptuation as a players coach.
Pros: Roy is a Hall of Famer with an intense, competitive personality. He's the polar opposite of what Knoblauch brought to the Oilers. He brings energy and passion, which might be what this Oilers team needs.
Cons: Fire is good, but too much is problematic. His polarizing personality and shorter NHL coaching track record make him somewhat of a risk behind the bench.
6. John Tortorella
The Vegas coach is leading his team into the Stanley Cup Final, but he doesn't have a contract for next season. The fact Vegas is playing as well as they are, Tortorella has shown he's still got gas left in the tank as an NHL head coach. Elliotte Friedman noted that if Vegas doesn't re-sign him, someone will scoop him up.
Pros: In a short run, Tortorella may be able to get more out of the Oilers than any other coach. His modus operandi is to win immediately, even if he's not a great fit in most places long term.
Cons: Tortorella is not everyone's cup of tea. He's combative with media and he's unafraid to call out his players and ruin his relationships with them.
Bonus Mentions Getting Traction
- Jay Woodcroft — Familiar internal option (former Oilers coach), low-risk comfort pick. His name has popped up of late, but it's unclear how seriously he's being considered by other teams. He's currently an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks.
- Gerard Gallant / Dean Evason — Veteran “tough love” alternatives if the big names fall through.
Bruce Cassidy remains the dream hire if Vegas softens their stance and Jared Bednar has suddenly become a very realistic Plan B (or even A) depending on how quickly Colorado moves.
The Oilers want a proven Cup winner with playoff experience to maximize the McDavid/Draisaitl window.
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