Can The Money Saved On Tomasek Be Used On a Game-Changer in Goal?

The Edmonton Oilers will be placing David Tomasek on waivers when the NHL roster freeze lifts at midnight on Saturday. He's already back in Sweden, getting ready to play games for his former team, while the Oilers will free up $1.2 million in cap space.

On the surface, this money saved could be used to address some of the team's cap issues when the roster returns to full health. But could it also be used to sign a game-changing UFA?

Speculation around a potential Marc-André Fleury NHL comeback is gaining momentum as injuries and goaltending questions remain in Edmonton. The buzz intensified following Tristan Jarry’s injury, forcing the Oilers to lean on Connor Ingram and Calvin Pickard. So far, the returns on both netminders has been strong, but there's going to be a temptation to consider Fleury, if he wants to return to the NHL and the Oilers somehow wind up on his radar.

Oilers Officially Announce Plans to Terminate David Tomasek's Contract

David Tomasek's NHL tenure ends as the Edmonton Oilers will terminate his contract, clearing cap space for his return to Europe.

Why The Oilers for Fleury?

Insiders like Pierre LeBrun and Frank Seravalli have talked a lot about Fleury in recent days, both suggesting the Oilers make a lot of sense. LeBrun wrote, "Probably not surprising, but hearing that some teams have checked in on Marc-Andre Fleury to see if there’s any chance at all he would consider playing again. Again, not surprised teams with goalie needs would want to check on it."

Seravalli, specifically connected the Oilers, noting, “I think he’s got the itch to keep playing, and I think for a guy who really has made it home in Minnesota, there’s no room for him there with [Jesper] Wallstedt and [Filip] Gustavsson.” He added, Fleury is “going to be with a team that has an authentic chance to win, and that’s got the Oil written all over it."

The organization might not feel the same sense of urgency as some analysts do, but if Fleury becomes an affordable option, would the Oilers not at least entertain a conversation? They probably should.

Those same insiders speculate that Fleury would only want to join a legitimate contender, making Edmonton a logical match. No one has gone so far as to comment on the cost or the kind of salary Fleury is looking for, but one would imagine it's not outrageous, given that half the season is over and there are question marks about how effective the veteran would be.

Coming off a solid 2023–24 season with the Wild, Fleury represents a low-risk, high-reward option, especially if he can be had for around the $1.2 million the Oilers no longer have to worry about with Tomasek off the roster.

