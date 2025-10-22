"Celly King": Jake Walman’s Viral OT Goal Celebration Explained (Sort Of)

Count me in among the people who are too old and far too out of touch to understand the reference of many of Jake Walman's goal celebrations. I am aware enough to realize that his "cellys" are becoming quite the sensation, making him a quick fan-favorite in Edmonton.

On Tuesday night, Walman was at it again, scoring in overtime for the Edmonton Oilers versus the Ottawa Senators and breaking out a quick shimmy and hair shake.

We spoke with Walman at practice this morning, and while he would let us in on the origins of the celly, he did say he'd gotten it from somewhere, and a few fans got it right on social media.

Walman Is Becoming the Oilers' "Celly King."

Edmonton, at one time, had a Bison King named Jesse Puljuvari. He got that moniker after unknowingly getting far too close to a Bison while on a walk with his dog, then took a photo with it. Puljujarvi was unaware of how dangerous it was, but the nickname stuck.

The Oilers have a new "king" in Walman, who might be the NHL’s most entertaining player when it comes to goal celebrations. His latest one has the internet buzzing all over again.

Asked about Tuesday's celly: “It’s from somewhere,” he said with a grin. “I’ll let the fans kind of figure out where that’s from. I’ve seen some people on social media who got it right, so it’s out there.”

Walman Marks Return With OT Winner As Oilers Defeat Senators

A 2-3-1 Oilers team finished off their road trip against the Ottawa Senators. Could they pick up a much-needed win?

Well, it didn’t take long for the internet to do its thing. TikTok sleuths quickly connected Walman’s new move to a viral trend. Some went so far as to suggest it was by creator RelicRhymes, whose exaggerated “hair done” shake became a massive meme earlier this summer. I can't confirm that's the actual motivation behind Walman's move, but the clip has millions of views.

Whether that's the birthplace of Walman's recent celly or not really doesn't matter. What does matter is the charisma and personality he's creating on the ice. Fans on opposing teams find it obnoxsious. Oiler fans are loving it.

It’s not the first time Walman has gone viral for his celebrations. During his Detroit Red Wings days, he regularly hit the griddy after a big goal and had a few other trending moves that went viral as he celebrated scoring. He is turning postgame highlights into instant social media moments, and so much so, other media outlets are wracking their brains trying to figure out where he's getting his inspiration.

His flair has made him a popular player, even if his "antics" aren't becoming popular around the league. His personality is a welcome sight in Edmonton, where fans are hoping there are a lot more cellys to come.

Whether it’s the griddy or the now-famous shimmy dance, Walman’s “celly game,” as fans call it, might just be the best in the league. In an era where hockey players are often told to keep it serious, Walman continues to remind everyone that the sport can still be fun.

