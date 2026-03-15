Oilers Quick-To-Act Tendency Has A Couple Names On The Hot Seat

As David Staples of the Edmonton Journal pointed out in a recent article, the Edmonton Oilers have shown a propensity over the past couple of seasons (particularly this one) to jettison players who aren't pulling their weight. Perhaps quick to make changes, the ship steered by GM Stan Bowman and CEO Jeff Jackson has adopted the philosophy that they'll wait for no one.
This has led to several quick departures, along with questions about who else might on the chopping block.
So far, the Oilers have already moved on from forwards Noah Philp, Ike Howard, Quinn Hutson, Andrew Mangiapane, and David Tomasek. In some cases, the movement of these players wasn't permanent but rather a timing issue, as Howard and Hutson need more seasoning. In other cases, it was the organization saying goodbye.
On defense, Edmonton traded Brett Kulak and waived Troy Stecher and Alec Regula.
In goal, Stuart Skinner was traded, and Calvin Pickard was waived.
That's a ton of roster turnover in a season where things haven't gone according to plan.
Many of these decisions were driven by poor on-ice results. Some were hesitantly moved. Either way, the Oilers felt they had no choice if they were going to go in a different direction.
The clear message from management seems to be that if you're not contributing, you won't be staying. That means a few players remaining on the roster -- despite the fact the trade deadline has already come and gone -- should be aware that their leash isn't long.
For players like Tristan Jarry, who are protected by the fact he can't be sent down to the AHL, he could be sitting and watching. If things get desperate enough, Pickard may be recalled and Jarry pushed to the side.
On defense, Jake Walman, Darnell Nurse, and others have had moments where it looks like sitting out a game might do them some good. Neither will be dumped permanently this season, but offseason conversations could take place if neither figures it out. Spencer Stastney could lose his spot to a healthy Ty Emberson or a promoted Regula.
Trent Frederic has played better of late, but how long the Oilers will wait remains to be seen. The same goes for Adam Henrique (who can't buy a goal).
With the playoffs approaching, the Oilers’ message is clear: perform or risk becoming the next player shown the door (or at least the press box).
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