Edmonton Set to Host Semis and Finals Of 2028 World Cup Of Hockey Tournament

“We are thrilled that Edmonton has been selected as a co-host of the World Cup of Hockey 2028 along with our partners in Calgary,” said Stu Ballantyne, President & COO, OEG Sports & Entertainment. “As seen recently with the 4 Nations Face-Off and Winter Olympic Games, there is nothing like best-on-best hockey, and there is no better place than Alberta, the heartland of hockey, to host the world for one of hockey’s biggest events." He added, "We would like to thank the NHL and NHLPA for selecting Alberta, and all the other partners who came together to secure this major international event for our province. Fans, get ready for something special."