Edmonton Set to Host Semis and Finals Of 2028 World Cup Of Hockey Tournament

Prague, Calgary, and Edmonton will host the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, which the NHL announced on Monday. Calgary and Prague will each host seven games – six round-robin and one elimination game in each market - while two semifinal games and the championship game will be held in Edmonton.
The tournament, a best-on-best international event, will feature 17 games, including unique fan events and media days.
“There is no international competition in sports that matches the passion, skill, and excitement of hockey’s best-on-best coming together to represent their countries -- last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off and the recent Winter Olympics were just the latest examples,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a release. “We at the National Hockey League and our partners at the National Hockey League Players’ Association can’t wait to bring the World Cup of Hockey 2028 to three spectacular venues in three cities that shine when staging big events.
Calgary will have its new arena ready in time to host their portion of the event, while Edmonton's still relatively new and state of the art Rogers Place will host the championship games.
"We know Calgary, Edmonton and Prague will serve as fantastic hosts for hockey fans from all over the globe, and that the greatest hockey players in the world will compete on a level that will make this event truly memorable," Bettman added.
These cities were among 28 that bid to host the event; 18 were from North America alone.
“We are thrilled that Edmonton has been selected as a co-host of the World Cup of Hockey 2028 along with our partners in Calgary,” said Stu Ballantyne, President & COO, OEG Sports & Entertainment. “As seen recently with the 4 Nations Face-Off and Winter Olympic Games, there is nothing like best-on-best hockey, and there is no better place than Alberta, the heartland of hockey, to host the world for one of hockey’s biggest events." He added, "We would like to thank the NHL and NHLPA for selecting Alberta, and all the other partners who came together to secure this major international event for our province. Fans, get ready for something special."
The World Cup of Hockey 2028 is part of a regular schedule of international ice hockey competition involving NHL Players, which began with the overwhelming success of the 4 Nations Face-Off, continued with participation in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and is expected to be followed up with the French Alps 2030 Olympic Winter Games.
A media conference will be held on Monday at Rogers Place. The NHl was not prepared to officially name the eight participating countries, but the top eight hockey countries will be taking part. Some wonder if Russia will be a part of the announcement.
Bill Daly says the top three teams in each four-team pool move on, No. 2 vs No. 3 elimination game, then semifinals. Interestingly, the normal Stanley Cup playoffs OT rules will apply, meaning 5-on-5 overtime in the championship game.
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