Connor Ungar Is Forcing His Way Onto the Oilers’ Radar

The 23-year-old picked up his fifth straight AHL win, improving to 5-0 with a 1.38 GAA and .953 save percentage since being recalled from the ECHL. Ungar is now 10-1-4 with a .947 save percentage and 1.49 GAA across 16 games this season, split between four teams in two leagues. It's becoming clear that, when you average out what he's doing at every level of hockey he's playing, this is someone the Oilers should keep an eye on.