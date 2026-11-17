Edmonton Oilers
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Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 5:56 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 5:56 PM
Edmonton activated the 22-year-old from injured reserve on Monday and assigned him to the Bakersfield Condors, where he'll have an opportunity to play some significant minutes after a relatively underwhelming start to the NHL season.
Howard has one goal and three points through 13 games, averaging just 8:53 of ice time. He hasn't played since suffering a knee injury against the New York Islanders on Oct. 31, and Mike Babcock isn't likelt to change much now that the Oilers are on a five game winning streak.
A trip to Bakersfield is probably a pretty good thing for Howard.
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The former Hobey Baker Award winner has shown he can produce in the American Hockey League, recording 24 goals and 50 points in 48 games with the Condors. He should be on the first line, on the power play, and be given enough ice time to get his offensive game going again.
Howard was brought to Edmonton because of his ability to score, and there hasn't been much evidence of that through his first 13 games this season.
Of course, playing fewer than nine minutes a night isn't going to give a young offensive player many opportunities to produce.
Babcock has spoken positively about Howard's development, even acknowledging earlier this season that he deserved more playing time than he was receiving.
“You never let any coach be mentally tougher than you are. You don't let any coach decide where you're going. You decide where you're going,” Babcock said. “He's a good player. He's going to be a real good player. It's a hard leap.”
But what exactly does he need to do to get back to Edmonton?
Babcock has made it pretty clear that he wants his bottom six to be responsible defensively, win puck battles, and contribute without needing to score every night.
Josh Samanski was given a similar message about becoming a reliable penalty killer, and it wouldn't be surprising if Howard received the same advice before heading to Bakersfield.
The problem with that approach is that Bakersfield has its own games to win, though, and it's something that often gets overlooked when NHL teams send young players to the minors.
The Condors are 5-7-2, right around the bottom of the AHL standings, and Howard is one of their most productive offensive players when he's in the lineup.
Their coaching staff has every reason to put him on the first line, use him on the power play, and give him opportunities to score. That's what he's good at, and Bakersfield could certainly use the offence.
Whether developing Howard into an NHL penalty killer is something the Condors want to prioritize is another question.
Edmonton needs Howard to become a player who can contribute in a limited role, while Bakersfield has a talented scorer who could help its struggling offence, and those are not the same roles.
It's something the Oilers will have to communicate with their AHL affiliate in an effort to have Howard return with a more complete game.
Howard is still just 22, and spending some time in Bakersfield shouldn't be much of a concern, it is a matter of making sure those minutes are helping him become the player Edmonton actually needs him to be.
Scoring another 20 goals in Bakersfield would be encouraging, but it won't do Howard much good if Babcock still doesn't have a place for him when he returns.
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