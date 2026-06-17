Doesn't Look Like Popular Coach Is Going To Be Made Available to the Oilers

The Golden Knights have decided that they don't want Cassidy coaching the Oilers. So much so, they're willing to pay him $4.5 million next season not to do so. And, it's not like the Golden Knights are hiring Cassidy back with the announcement that John Tortorella is moving on. Elliotte Friedman reports that many believe the plan is to hire Ryan Craig, the current AHL Henderson head coach and former Golden Knights assistant.