Doesn't Look Like Popular Coach Is Going To Be Made Available to the Oilers

“It is possible that Kelly McCrimmon and the Vegas Golden Knights relent, and they allow the Oilers to have permission and get to Cassidy. I highly, highly, highly doubt that,” Dreger said.
“That was amplified by somebody who I feel is in-the-know there last night, I checked in when I landed.”
So you're saying there's a chance...
Doesn't appear that way.
The Golden Knights have decided that they don't want Cassidy coaching the Oilers. So much so, they're willing to pay him $4.5 million next season not to do so. And, it's not like the Golden Knights are hiring Cassidy back with the announcement that John Tortorella is moving on. Elliotte Friedman reports that many believe the plan is to hire Ryan Craig, the current AHL Henderson head coach and former Golden Knights assistant.
As it stands, the Oilers are shifting gears anyway. They've now identified Mike Babcock as their top target and appear prepared to wait for the NHL to finish their investigation into his conduct. Once cleared -- which insiders are now starting to believe will happen -- the Oilers will likely officially hire Babcock.
As for what happens with Cassidy at the end of next season? If the Oilers give Babcock one year to prove himself, we could be having this Cassidy conversation all over again.