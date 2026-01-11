Draisaitl’s Big Night, McDavid’s Streak Spoiled by Waved-Off OT Winner

Like McDavid and thousands of Oilers fans, head coach Kris Knoblauch thought the goal should have counted too. Knowing that criticizing officials is a no-no, he walked a fine line between not saying too much and explaining what he saw. That was McDavid simply driving the puck around the pad. McDavid was pushed into the crease. The debate became whether the minimal contact with Forsberg happened before McDavid was pushed or afterward.