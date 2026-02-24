Ex-Oilers D-Man Traded by Penguins to Avalanche

Colorado bolsters their blue line by adding a former Edmonton Oilers defenseman.
In a news update first broken by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenseman Brett Kulak to the Colorado Avalanche. In return, Pittsburgh is getting Sam Girard and a second-round pick.
The Avs confirmed the deal minutes later on their own social media accounts and official website.
The pending unrestricted free agent, who carries a $2.75 million cap hit through 2025-26, was acquired earlier by Pittsburgh in the Tristan Jarry deal with Edmonton. As Oilers fans know well, Kulak, 32, brings playoff experience and steady depth, making him a strong fit for a Colorado team viewed as a Cup contender and active buyer ahead of the March 6 trade deadline.
Edmonton wasn't in love with the idea of moving Kulak in the Jarry trade, but to make the money work, GM Stan Bowman wasn't left with much choice. The Oilers have relied on Kulak as a depth guy who can step into a bigger role in meaningful games. He elevates his play during the postseason, which is something the Avs are likely counting on.
The move signals that the post-Olympic trade market is beginning to heat up.