Frederic Gets First Look As Oilers’ Top Line Loaded For Preseason Game vs. Kraken

Ahead of Wednesday's preseason game between the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken, the Oilers projected top line is getting some attention. Head coach Kris Knoblauch has decided to go with the combination of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, with Trent Frederic getting the first look alongside the dynamic duo this year.

McDavid and Draisaitl reunited on the same line is always a recipe for sparks to fly offensively. At the same time, loading up the top line creates questions about the team's forward depth. Is it a good idea to seemingly leave the other three lines challenged and the second line without a star to push the offense?

Knoblauch offered up some reasoning behind his decision on Tuesday.

Young Guys Stand Out In Oilers' 3-2 Preseason Road Win Over The Jets

“When they are playing together, you get a lot more out of the rest of the three lines,” Knoblauch explained. “It might sound ironic, but when Connor and Leon are each logging 21 or 22 minutes on separate lines, there isn’t much ice time left for the third and fourth lines. They feel left out. Playing them together keeps everyone engaged and allows those lines to play to their identity.”

That explanation runs a bit counter to what has been done in the past. Typically, the argument against pairing Draisiaitl and McDavid has been that it leaves the other lines exposed. And, without Zach Hyman -- who is recovering from an injury and expected to miss the first few weeks of the season -- there are depth questions on this Oilers' roster.

Can the likes of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Adam Henrique elevate rookies like Matt Savoie and Isaac (Ike) Howard? Can Andrew Mangiapane step up and take a lead role on this offense?

That question may not be answered on Wednesday, but it's a question that the team will have to answer as preseason rolls along and the regular season begins.

Trent Frederic Getting a Golden Opportunity Early

With Zach Hyman recovering from injury, Trent Frederic will get the first look alongside McDavid and Draisaitl in the preseason. Whether that's a combination Knoblauch sticks with remains to be seen. That said, the coach sounds hopeful that there's some instant chemistry there.

“Freddie doesn’t get enough appreciation,” Knoblauch said. “He’s strong on the wall, he can break pucks out, and he’s got good hands around the net.”

This will be a test for Frederic. He came over at the trade deadline last season, but he was anything but 100 percent. Giving it what he could in the playoffs, Oilers fans haven't seen what Frederic can provide at full health. The Oilers have high hopes for the center/winger, as they gave him an eight-year extension this summer, having not seen what he's fully capable of.

Bowman was asked about his decision to give Frederic a long-term deal. His response was that there aren't a lot of Frederic-type players in the NHL. “He’s got that intimidation factor where he’ll go to the other team’s bench and challenge anybody, like stop messing around with our group. That’s something that I find, you either have that or you don’t. …” He also believes this is a player who can score when in the right situation. Bowman called him “a very unique player…he’s got the game in him. He added, “Not a lot of guys like that out there. They just aren’t anymore,” Bowman said.

"Freddy hasn't had the opportunity to play top six very much in his career, and we feel that hopefully he can complement them," Knoblauch said. "He's really good on the walls. I don't think he gets appreciated enough for the playmaking abilities that he does have, and he's also a big body that's not afraid to get to the net. Playing with those guys, they like to have the puck, and you don't need another guy to hog the puck from those guys. You want a guy to retrieve it, get it to them, get to the net, and I think Freddy's pretty comfortable doing that."

Frederic is going to get an opportunity to prove the Oilers right. While it's just preseason, this is a showcase of what the forward can do when put in the ultimate situation to succeed.

Lineups For Tonight's Game

** (as per the Oilers official site)

Oilers

Draisaitl - McDavid - Frederic

Janmark - Lazar - Hutson

Mangiapane - Tomasek - Jarventie

Hamblin - Samanski - Clattenburg

Ekholm - Bouchard

Leppanen - Regula

Millman - Akey

Skinner

Jonsson

Kraken

Nyman - Beniers - Kakko

Schwartz - Wright - EberleSale - Molgaard - Hayden

Meyers - Morrison - Firkus

Oleksiak - Mahura

Olofsson - Fleury

Jugnauth - Nelson

Daccord

Kokko

LaFontaine

