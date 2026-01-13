From Rink Rats To NHLers: The Dad Trip Brings It Full Circle

thehockeynews.com Better Than Advertised: Ingram's Play Forces Tough Questions in Edmonton Connor Ingram's performance Monday night against the Blackhawks was something else. When the Edmonton Oilers traded for him, I'll be the first to admit it: I didn't think he was the answer. I still don't think he's some saviour who's going to single-handedly carry this team to a Cup. But he's proven to be better than what we all gave him credit for. He can come in and win games for Edmonton. He's reliable. He's steady. He's the kind of goaltender that doesn't make Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl worry about what's happening behind them.