Better Than Advertised: Ingram's Play Forces Tough Questions in Edmonton

Connor Ingram's performance Monday night against the Blackhawks was something else. When the Edmonton Oilers traded for him, I'll be the first to admit it: I didn't think he was the answer. I still don't think he's some saviour who's going to single-handedly carry this team to a Cup. But he's proven to be better than what we all gave him credit for. He can come in and win games for Edmonton. He's reliable. He's steady. He's the kind of goaltender that doesn't make Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl worry about what's happening behind them.
Is that responsible for McDavid's legendary tear right now? Absolutely not. Not even a little bit. But if you're an Oilers fan watching this team, it's probably nice to worry a little less about goaltending than you have in recent years.
Ingram stopped 29 shots thrown at him on Monday, and he did it while his dad was on the dads' trip watching from the stands. There's something about performing well when family's around—it just hits different.
"I felt good," Ingram said. "It's starting to feel more normal every time we get out there. Luckily for me, I've been able to play a lot, so you can find a rhythm and just try and stick to it and hold on as long as you can. I thought I felt good today."
Playing a lot matters for goalies. They're rhythm players. Ingram's gotten consistent starts lately, and it shows. He's not coming in cold every two weeks wondering where his game is. He's playing regularly, building confidence, and delivering results.
Having his dad there made the performance even better.
"I've been away from home since I was 16, so it's been 12 years since my dad drove me to hockey, and it's cool to have him around and ride the bus with them," Ingram said. "They see a lot from the outside, but it's really eye-opening for them, I think, to see what our day-to-day looks like and to see what this life looks like. So it's fun to share it with them, and it's fun to just have them around."
Kris Knoblauch saw what everyone else saw: a goaltender who gave his team a chance to win and then some.
"He played really well," Knoblauch said. "You think about the first shift of the game, he came up with a couple of big saves there, and then the rest of the game he had some nice saves, but we really relied on him in the third period. In the second period on the penalty kill, there were numerous great scoring chances that Chicago had, and he played really well. Unfortunately, we gave up that one at the end, but a great effort by him."
So now what? That's the question the Oilers are going to have to answer sooner or later. Tristan Jarry is still out injured. When he comes back, someone's going to have to move. Does Ingram stick around? Does Calvin Pickard get sent to Bakersfield instead?
Knoblauch wouldn't touch that question with a ten-foot pole when asked about it before the team left for this road trip. Fair enough—he's not going to create controversy or hurt feelings by speculating publicly. But eventually, it's time to start thinking about it. And games like Monday night in Chicago make it a lot harder to justify sending Ingram down.
Pickard's been a solid backup goalie. He's on a more team-friendly contract. He's been with the organization longer. But Ingram is playing better right now. He's winning games. He's giving the Oilers exactly what they need from a backup goalie—solid, reliable performances that don't cost you points.
You can't just ignore that. You can't send a guy down who's playing well because the organizational depth chart says someone else should be ahead of him. Not when you're second in the division and trying to get to first. Not when every point matters in a tight race.
The goaltending situation in Edmonton has been a question mark for years. Fans have spent seasons stressing about whether the team could get adequate goaltending when it mattered. Ingram isn't solving all of those concerns, but he's providing something valuable: consistency. Nights like Monday in Chicago are becoming the norm for him, not the exception.
When Jarry returns, the Oilers have a decision to make. It's not an easy one. But if Ingram keeps playing like this, the answer might be clearer than anyone expected when they first made the trade. Sometimes players just fit. Sometimes a change of scenery unlocks something. Maybe that's what's happening here.
For now, Ingram's making his case every time he plays. The rest will sort itself out.
