How Closely Should Team Canada Be Watching Zach Hyman?

Doug Armstrong sat somewhere in Rogers Place Sunday night, watching Zach Hyman score twice and rack up three points against his St. Louis Blues. As Team Canada's General Manager for the upcoming Olympics, Armstrong's seen plenty of hockey. But watching Hyman—a player who didn't make the Olympic roster—put on a clinic alongside Connor McDavid had to make him think, even if just for a second: should we be watching this guy more closely?
Zach Hyman has six goals in his last five games. Twenty points in his last 17. And somehow, he still found time to help make those 1,000 NHL game shirts for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' milestone celebration. The guy's been on an absolute tear, and he's doing it playing alongside Connor McDavid—a certified first-line center for Team Canada.
So yeah, maybe Team Canada should be taking a closer look.
Maybe they already are. Armstrong being in the building for one of Hyman's best performances during this hot streak? Coincidence? Maybe. But it's worth noting.
Hyman didn't make the initial Team Canada roster. That stung for some fans who've watched him produce consistently for years. But let's be realistic: you could assemble a second roster from all the guys who got snubbed, and that team could still push for gold. This is an incredibly deep hockey nation. Not making the team doesn't mean you're a terrible player—it means the competition is ridiculous.
Still, Hyman's recent game raises questions. At what point does current form override roster decisions made months ago? At what point does a player force his way into the conversation through sheer production?
Hyman's been asked about it, and he's handled it with the kind of class you'd expect.
"The team is set in my mind. Point has an injury, yeah, but for me, I'm not even thinking about it," began Hyman. "I hope that Braden is good to go. It's an honour to be named for that team, and it'd be unfortunate if anybody missed it for an injury. I'll be cheering for those guys.
"If, by chance, there is an injury opening and I get selected, obviously, a huge honour, but that's not at the front of my mind. Right now, it's about helping this team (the Edmonton Oilers) win and doing everything I can."
That's the right answer. He's not campaigning. He's not complaining. He's focused on the Oilers, and if an opportunity with Team Canada comes up, he'll take it. But he's not sitting around hoping someone gets hurt so he can get a shot.
What's undeniable is that Hyman's chemistry with McDavid is second to none. They've played together for years now, and the results speak for themselves. McDavid creates space and opportunities, and Hyman capitalizes on them. It's a partnership that works at the highest level, and it's not unreasonable to think that chemistry could translate onto the international stage.
"I think goal scoring is very much a confidence thing," added Hyman. "I've scored a lot of goals with this team, and I think it starts with Connor; he's such a dynamic player. Just try to get open, try to get him space and let him do his thing and then try to find ways to get into scoring positions."
That humility is what you'd expect, but it also undersells what Hyman brings. Yes, McDavid is the engine. But Hyman's ability to finish, to battle in front of the net, to be in the right place at the right time—that's a skill set. He's not just along for the ride. He's a legitimate scorer who's proven he can produce at this level.
Twenty points in 17 games. Six goals in five games. Those aren't fluky numbers. That's sustained production from a player who's locked in and playing some of the best hockey of his career.
The Olympics are coming. Team Canada will have decisions to make. Injuries happen. Form changes. Players who looked like locks months ago might cool off. Players who weren't in the conversation might force their way in.
Should Team Canada be watching Hyman more closely? Probably. His recent stretch has been too good to ignore. His chemistry with McDavid is undeniable. And if there's an injury or a roster spot opens up, he's making a compelling case.
But Hyman's not worried about it. He's focused on the Oilers, on helping his team win, on continuing this run of production. If Team Canada comes calling, great. If not, he'll keep doing what he's been doing: scoring goals, making McDavid better, and proving that sometimes the guys who get snubbed deserve a second look.
Doug Armstrong was in the building Sunday night. He saw what Hyman's doing. Whether that matters down the line remains to be seen. But if Team Canada needs someone who can finish, who plays with an edge, and who has chemistry with their best player? Zach Hyman's making it hard to ignore.
