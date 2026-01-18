Scouting Binnington: Oilers Fans Get Another Look Before the Olympics

The Edmonton Oilers face Jordan Binnington tonight, and for fans who just watched him and Connor McDavid win gold together at the 4 Nations Face-Off, this is a different kind of viewing experience. We all saw what Binnington can do when he's dialled in. We all know he and McDavid can succeed together at the highest level. But tonight, he's the opposition.
And honestly? It's a solid opportunity for Oilers fans to scout Binnington again before the Olympics. They're not that far away.
Binnington's performance at the 4 Nations was a reminder of what makes him so frustrating to play against. When he's locked in, he's nearly unbeatable. He's got the technical skill, the mental toughness, and the ability to make saves that have no business being made. He thrives under pressure and possesses that competitive edge that makes him both a great teammate and an absolute nightmare for the other guys.
The thing about Binnington is his inconsistency during the regular season versus his excellence when stakes are high. He can look beatable one night and then completely shut down a team the next. You never quite know which version you're getting, but when the lights are brightest—playoffs, international tournaments, crucial matchups—he elevates.
That's why he was Canada's goalie at the 4 Nations. That's why he'll be Canada's goalie at the Olympics. And that's why tonight's game matters beyond just two points.
McDavid and Binnington were teammates almost a year ago. They celebrated gold together, shared a locker room, went through the tournament grind. Now they're opponents again, and that dynamic adds intrigue. McDavid knows Binnington's tendencies. Binnington knows what McDavid brings. It's a chess match between two competitors who recently wore the same jersey.
For Oilers fans, tonight offers a chance to evaluate Binnington with a fresh perspective. You've seen him excel internationally. Now watch how he handles a potent offensive team in a regular-season context. Does he bring that same intensity? Does facing McDavid specifically push him to another level? Does he show the consistency that would solidify him as an Olympic starter?
The Olympics are approaching quickly—a month, not a year. Team Canada will have goaltending decisions to make, and Binnington's résumé is built on performances like the 4 Nations. He's proven capable in pressure situations. But can he sustain that, or is it reserved exclusively for major events?
Tonight won't provide a definitive answer, but it adds to the evaluation. If Binnington performs well—shutting down McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins in his 1000th game, and Hyman—it reinforces his candidacy for high-stakes moments. A struggle raises doubts about whether his international success reflects consistent excellence or perfectly-timed peaks.
The Oilers need to approach this like any other game. They need two points to push back into first place in the Pacific. Binnington's recent connection with McDavid doesn't change their objective. But for fans, there's additional intrigue beyond the standings. You're watching the Oilers attack a goalie while simultaneously evaluating a potential Olympic starter who in recent memory, backstopped Canada to gold.
Binnington had success against Edmonton previously. He understands how to frustrate this offence and has the mental fortitude to handle some of the best forwards in the NHL. He's already validated his place among the world's best.
The Oilers will challenge him thoroughly. McDavid will test him with speed and skill. Nugent-Hopkins maintains an offensive edge on the second line. Hyman will establish net-front presence and create chaos. The Oilers third has stayed productive. But Binnington typically thrives when challenged, and tonight he'll face plenty.
The Oilers need the victory. But fans should watch Binnington carefully. The Olympics are approaching, and tonight provides another glimpse into whether the goalie who won gold alongside McDavid can maintain that form—or if his brilliance emerges exclusively when everything's on the line.
