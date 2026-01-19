A Night For Nuge: Scoring, Winning, And 1000 Games As An Oiler

thehockeynews.com Scouting Binnington: Oilers Fans Get Another Look Before the Olympics The Edmonton Oilers face Jordan Binnington tonight, and for fans who just watched him and Connor McDavid win gold together at the 4 Nations Face-Off, this is a different kind of viewing experience. We all saw what Binnington can do when he's dialled in. We all know he and McDavid can succeed together at the highest level. But tonight, he's the opposition.