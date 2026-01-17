Mangiapane's Options: When Wanting Out Means Finding A Way Out

Andrew Mangiapane wants out of Edmonton. That much is clear. He's been a healthy scratch multiple times. He reportedly doesn't want to be here anymore. The fit hasn't worked, and at this point, everyone knows it.
So what are his options?
If Mangiapane wants out that badly, it might be time to put him on waivers, go through the motions, and get his contract bought out. Now that's a little extreme—there's still time for the Oilers or his agent to find a trade, even more so now that he's willing to waive his no-trade clause for certain teams. But if no trade materializes, a buyout might be the cleanest exit for everyone involved.
The problem is finding a trade partner. Who's going to give Mangiapane a bigger role than what he's getting in Edmonton, which is what he wants? Who knows. That's the question his agent is probably asking right now. Mangiapane's been relegated to a bottom-six role with the Oilers, getting scratched when he's not producing or engaged. Any team trading for him is probably slotting him into a similar spot, maybe with slightly more ice time, but realistically, he's not walking into a top-six role somewhere else.
Unless a team is desperate for forward depth and thinks a change of scenery will unlock something, the market for Mangiapane is limited. And even then, what's Edmonton getting back? A late-round pick? A mid-level prospect? At this point, the Oilers might just be looking to clear the roster spot and move on.
It's unfortunate that it didn't work out in Edmonton. A lot of people, myself included, thought it would. Mangiapane's a skilled player who's had success in the NHL. He's scored 35 goals in a season before. He can shoot. He can skate. On paper, he should have fit into Edmonton's middle six and provided secondary scoring. But it just never clicked.
Maybe it was the role. Maybe it was the linemates. Maybe it was the mental aspect of not wanting to be here from the start. Whatever it was, the result is the same: he's not producing, he's not engaged, and he's taking up a roster spot that could go to someone who actually wants to be in Edmonton.
The Oilers have younger players pushing for ice time. Guys like Quinn Hutson, Matt Savoie, and Isaac Howard are trying to establish themselves. They're hungry. They want to prove they belong. Mangiapane, by contrast, seems checked out. It's hard to justify keeping him in the lineup over players who are actually invested in being here.
So what happens next? Ideally, a trade. The Oilers find a team willing to take on Mangiapane's contract, give up something minimal in return, and everyone moves on. Mangiapane gets a fresh start somewhere else, the Oilers free up a roster spot, and the awkwardness ends.
But if no trade comes? Waivers and a buyout become real possibilities. Putting him on waivers is a required step in the process, but don't forget about his no-trade clause. When he clears, the Oilers can send him to the AHL or work toward a buyout. It's not ideal—buyouts come with cap penalties—but sometimes cutting ties is worth the financial hit.
The fact that Mangiapane is now willing to waive his no-trade clause for certain teams is a sign that he understands the situation. He knows this isn't working. He knows he needs a change. Opening up trade possibilities by waiving for select destinations increases the chances of finding a deal before things escalate to waivers or buyouts.
But it also raises the question: which teams is he willing to go to? Is he only waiving for contenders? Teams close to home? Specific markets? If he's being too selective, it limits the Oilers' options even further. At some point, if you want out badly enough, you have to be willing to go wherever there's interest.
The Oilers gave Mangiapane a chance. They brought him in hoping he'd provide scoring depth and round out the middle six. It didn't happen. Now both sides need to figure out how to move forward, and the clock is ticking.
A trade is the cleanest solution. If that doesn't happen, waivers and a buyout might be next. Either way, it's looking more and more like Mangiapane's time in Edmonton is coming to an end. It's unfortunate it didn't work out, but sometimes these things just don't. Now it's about finding the best exit strategy for everyone involved.