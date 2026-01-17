Mangiapane's Options: When Wanting Out Means Finding A Way Out

The problem is finding a trade partner. Who's going to give Mangiapane a bigger role than what he's getting in Edmonton, which is what he wants? Who knows. That's the question his agent is probably asking right now. Mangiapane's been relegated to a bottom-six role with the Oilers, getting scratched when he's not producing or engaged. Any team trading for him is probably slotting him into a similar spot, maybe with slightly more ice time, but realistically, he's not walking into a top-six role somewhere else.