If Mike Babcock Falls Through, Where Do The Oilers Go From Here?

Should the latest investigation into Mike Babcock ultimately prevent him from becoming the next head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, the organization could find itself in a remarkably awkward position, one that would leave people searching for answers while trying to explain how a process that began with such urgency became so messy.
Because what has unfolded over the last several weeks hasn't exactly projected confidence.
The first target was Bruce Cassidy.
That made sense. He has a Stanley Cup ring. His teams are organized. He commands respect. Perhaps most importantly, he possesses the personality and the résumé required to challenge players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl when necessary. Something that has become increasingly important after a disappointing playoff run raised questions about whether too many players became too comfortable.
Unfortunately for the Oilers, Vegas had no interest in helping a conference rival and refused permission to speak with a coach who remains under contract.
Fair enough.
What happened next has become much harder to defend.
Edmonton is aggressively pursuing Mike Babcock, and as concerns from his past resurfaced, the organization appears willing to stand behind him and absorb the criticism that came with it. Fair or unfair, the Oilers seemed convinced that enough time had passed since the Columbus debacle and that the combination of Babcock's track record and his demanding style made the gamble worthwhile.
Now that the latest investigation may reveal conduct more troubling than originally believed, it is possible that Edmonton's second choice may never coach a game.
And if that happens, it doesn't look good.
Not because the Knights said no to Bruce Cassidy.
Not because Mike Babcock may prove impossible to hire.
Those things happen.
What doesn't happen very often is a Stanley Cup contender appearing to conduct such an important search without a clear fallback plan.
Which brings the conversation back to Kris Knoblauch.
Perhaps those involved really believed his message had gone stale. Perhaps they wanted more emotion, more accountability and a coach willing to challenge veterans publicly and privately when the situation called for it.
Those are reasonable concerns.
What becomes harder to understand is the timing.
Frankly, they probably shouldn't have fired Knoblauch. At least not yet.
There was no rule saying Edmonton had to make a decision immediately. The organization could have challenged Knoblauch internally, encouraging him to push his players harder when necessary and demanding more urgency from a group that had just suffered a humiliating early exit, all while quietly continuing to explore the market behind the scenes.
Plenty of organizations do exactly that.
Instead, the Oilers removed the safety net before confirming another one was available.
That's a dangerous way to operate because established NHL coaches have egos.
And frankly, they should.
Coaches with Stanley Cups and decades of experience didn't reach that level by accepting the role of consolation prize. They expect to be pursued aggressively. They expect to be wanted. Most importantly, they expect to know that they are Plan A.
Who wants to walk into a room knowing Bruce Cassidy was the first choice and Mike Babcock was the second?
That's not exactly a flattering sales pitch.
Veteran coaches capable of standing up to Leon Draisaitl when he needs to hear uncomfortable truths aren't interested in being the third or fourth name on a list. Those personalities tend to have enough confidence and enough options to simply move on to the next opportunity.
Which leaves Edmonton staring at another possibility.
Perhaps the answer is an inexperienced coach.
After all, Montreal struck gold with Martin St. Louis. A Hall of Fame player with no NHL coaching experience walked behind the Canadiens bench and immediately changed the culture.
The problem with chasing another Martin St. Louis is that history is filled with examples that didn't work out nearly as well.
And besides, how many Martin St. Louis stories are really out there?
How many former stars are sitting around waiting for Stan Bowman to call?
And even if they are available, they know their worth.
Former NHL players with long careers don't necessarily need the money. Many have television opportunities. Others have families and businesses. Some simply enjoy life away from the rink.
Why would they voluntarily jump into a situation that increasingly looks chaotic from the outside?
Because fair or unfair, that's how this entire process has made the Oilers look.
Desperate.
Disorganized.
Uncertain.
Those aren't words normally associated with winning organizations.
And coaches notice those things.
Agents notice those things.
Players notice those things.
Reputations matter.
Which is why this entire situation has grown beyond Mike Babcock.
The Oilers spent years building credibility. Even after the disappointment of losing to Anaheim, they still employ Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. They still possess one of hockey's most recognizable brands. They should be a destination.
Instead, the events of this summer have left them looking like a franchise scrambling for answers and hoping something sticks.
At this point, those in Oil Country may find themselves in the strange position of hoping the Babcock investigation clears him, because after everything that has transpired, the list of coaches eager to inherit this situation might be considerably shorter than anyone imagined.
That's perhaps the most troubling part of all.
Not that the Oilers could lose Mike Babcock, but that they've allowed themselves to arrive at a point where so many people are asking the same question.
If not him, then who?
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