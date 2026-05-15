Insider: Optics Be Damned, Oilers Determined New Coaching Approach Was Critical

Stan Bowman is zeroing in on Bruce Cassidy to instill a strict, demanding culture that challenges Edmonton’s superstars and pushes the roster toward a championship.
The Edmonton Oilers may be saying what needs to be said so that everyone knows their coaching search will include turning over every rock and looking behind every door. That doesn't mean GM Stan Bowman and company haven't already found their guy.
It might just be a matter of formality.
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“To me, it just seems like this whole thing is because of Bruce Cassidy, Elliotte Friedman said while speaking on The Fan 590. Suggesting the process got a little jumbled and the timing of things clumsy, the Oilers are targeting Cassidy and will look only at Plan B if forced to.
Friedman added on the 32 Thoughts podcast that the Oilers now feel the way to get the most out of the group is going with a coach who "is more of a grinder, a bit more strict, and on top of their players a bit more." He added the Oilers felt the team needed a change in personality.
The Oilers need someone who can push buttons but maintain the respect of the room.
“This is not the way that these things are supposed to go, but I don’t think Edmonton is apologizing at all, for we have to review what we have to review.” They did their review, and now they're shifting direction.
Friedman said that's why all arrows are pointing at Cassidy. He will challenge the Oilers and their top stars. Management has determined that's what this team needs, and they might not be afraid to ruffle the feathers of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. In fact, it might be what the two big guys want: to be challenged.
It was McDavid who said the regular season had become monotonous.
Cassidy is the biggest name on the market, and he's won everywhere he’s been. Friedman doesn't see Cassidy going to Toronto, and while the Los Angeles Kings will make a push for Cassidy, he's likely leaning toward Edmonton.
“I just think the way this unfolded, it’s hard not to look at it and think Edmonton is going to take a big run at this guy and try to get him as quick as they can,' said the NHL insider. He went so far as to say that the Oilers have no choice but to get him now. They'll have to throw bags of money at him if that's what it takes.
The Oilers said they’ll do an exhaustive search, and while they don’t want things to drag on, this is likely a done deal.
At this point, the way everything has unfolded, the Oilers have to get their guy. Most, and certainly Friedman, believe Cassidy is him.
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