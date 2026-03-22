Is This Corey Perry's Year?

There’s something fitting about the Tampa Bay Lightning arriving in Edmonton with Corey Perry in tow. Some players return to places they’ve played before and it feels like just another game. Not for Perry. Not for the fans who watched him grind through two playoff runs with the Edmonton Oilers.
Not for a dressing room that knows exactly the kind of player and person who is walking back into the building.
Perry’s career over the last half-decade has been defined by something equal parts impressive and cruel turn of events. Five trips to the Stanley Cup Final since 2020 and five losses.
Teams don’t accidentally make it that far, that often. Players don’t just stumble into June year after year. He’s done it with different teams, in different roles, at different stages of his career. The common thread is him.
“Perry, I mean, he's the ultimate professional," began Zach Hyman. "Obviously, he's played in the league a long time, has had a lot of postseason success. (He) hasn't won recently, but (it’s) no surprise that the teams that he plays on go far just because he's able to elevate his game in the playoffs and play a style that not many guys can.
"So he's a pretty unique and special player, and it's pretty impressive to look at his career, his ability to adapt and change roles and thrive in whatever role he's playing in.”
Everyone in Edmonton saw that up close. Perry doesn’t need to be the best player on the ice. He just needs to be the most difficult one to play against. Net-front, along the boards, chirping, pushing, finding ways to matter when the games get tight and the whistles disappear.
Ironically, his game is very similar to Hyman's in that regard.
But what separates Perry from the rest is why he still plays the game.
Perry won a Stanley Cup back in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks. He's won the ring, his name is etched in the Stanley Cup, his legacy is secured. The job, technically, is done.
Except it isn’t.
His son, Griffin, is eight years old now. He's old enough to understand what his dad does and old enough to remember it.
During last year’s playoff run, Perry spoke multiple times about why he still plays the game and what pushes him to so many Stanley Finals.
He wants his son to see him win.
He's just a father trying to give his kid a moment that lasts forever.
And Perry made it obvious enough during last year's Cup run. Griffin was in the locker room after games, around the players, and occasionally stealing the spotlight in interviews. He was comfortable in a space most kids only ever see on TV.
Now Perry has handled this carefully. He let his son in, without letting it take away from the job. He let him experience the life, while still respecting the room.
Time, though, is the part no one can control. Perry’s career is closer to the end than the beginning. He knows it, his son knows it, his wife is counting down the days till it's a reality, so every season carries a little more urgency, whether it’s said out loud or not.
There’s only one more thing Griffin needs to see before Perry retires — his dad hoisting the Stanley Cup and no doubt handing it to him.
“I think he's a leader," added Hyman. "Obviously, he played in the league a long time, has been a superstar in the league, and he’s been able to thrive in his 40s, which isn't easy to do.
"And when you have that much experience, you've seen a lot of things, and he's a guy who's seen everything, and knows when to speak up. When he speaks, his voice carries because a lot of the guys he's played with or played against have watched him growing up and have a ton of respect for him.
"So when he talks, you listen. And it was a pleasure playing with him and getting to know him. (He's) just a great person.”
Perry’s voice carries weight because he earned it. Not just through longevity, but through relevance. He hasn’t faded into the background as he’s aged. He’s adapted, changed roles, stayed effective, and found ways to influence the games that matter most.
That’s why teams keep bringing him in. That’s why contenders want him around. That’s why, even now with Tampa Bay, it feels entirely plausible that another deep run is coming.
Add Perry to a playoff team, and it just happens.
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