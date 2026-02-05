The Oilers' Third Consecutive Loss: Welcome to the Break, Edmonton

"We have to use the break," Tristan Jarry said. "I think that's the whole point of it. We have most of the team, so we'll be able to establish some good practices. We'll be able to get some rest, a little bit of a reset, and I think just coming back, we'll be able to work on some of those things that we might not have been able to just with the condensed schedule. I think ultimately, it'll do everyone good."