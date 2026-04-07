Leon Draisaitl Injury Update Poses Major Problem for Oilers Ahead of Playoffs

Oilers' playoff hopes dim as superstar Leon Draisaitl's lower-body injury lingers. Can they hold on if he misses the first few games?
The Leon Draisaitl situation went from bad to worse for the Edmonton Oilers this week. Thought to be ready for the playoffs, it now appears Draisaitl playing Game 1 of the first round would be optimistic.
The Oilers' superstar has been sidelined since March 15 with a lower-body injury, reportedly a second-degree MCL. It was an injury sustained in a hit against the Nashville Predators, one that didn't look terrible at first, but was later learned to be much more serious.
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He was officially ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, and then some reports suggested he might be back a bit earlier. That is not the case, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch.
Knoblauch provided the latest update this week when he confirmed that Draisaitl would skate this week but not in any remaining regular-season games. His availability for the playoffs — which begin the weekend of April 18-19 — remains uncertain.
Knoblauch suggested he might return “sometime in that first round if things go well,” leaving the door open for a potential absence in the first few games.
The Oilers Can't Afford To Be Missing Draisaitl During the Playoffs
While Edmonton has played fairly well in his absence, starting the playoffs without one of their top stars would be a massive blow. This team, and particularly the power play, is built around the dynamic Connor McDavid–Draisaitl duo. With one half of it missing, that same power play has been a disaster.
Edmonton is finding a way to generate chances, and they're making up for the loss with 5-v-5 scoring and better defense, but they're not converting on the man advantage. That has to change. If it doesn't, the Oilers are in trouble.
Draisaitl has posted 35 goals and 62 assists for 97 points in just 65 games this season. 16 of his 35 goals have come on the power play. He's a key weapon in that regard and the Oilers have struggled to find a finisher in his absence. In the past, special teams have been a critical factor in the Oilers' playoff success.
In a best-of-seven series, even missing two games could swing the outcome, particularly against likely first-round opponents like the Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Mammoth, or the Los Angeles Kings or Anaheim Ducks.
The team will do its best to come together, but the key question will become if the Oilers can survive the opening games without their second star, or will starting the playoffs shorthanded prove costly?
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