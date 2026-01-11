Like Father, Like Son: Leon Draisaitl's Hockey DNA Runs Deep

"There's a lot of nights where I didn't know if I could ever play in this league, because this league is really hard. When you're 18, it's really, really hard, and the game is different from juniors, and you're not really ready. You're not as strong as you need to be, not as fast as you need to be," Leon said. So there's a lot of nights where I came home and I was like, 'I don't know if I can play in this league.' So a lot of work went in.