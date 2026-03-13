McDavid And Oilers Stand Up Physically, But Lose Stinker to Stars

The Edmonton Oilers followed up two solid performances against the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche with a dud. Playing the Dallas Stars on Thursday night, Edmonton allowed a goal in the first few seconds of the game, then allowed six more to lose 7-2 in a feisty affair.
Zach Hyman, "We didn't have the greatest puck play tonight. We gave them a lot of free offense."
When it was clear Edmonton didn't have it offensively, and they weren't about to stop the Stars from scoring, the game got physical. There were several dust-ups and altercations. The closest thing to a fight was Connor McDavid, who got into a near-scrap with Justin Hryckowia.
When asked about McDavid standing up and throwing hands, "He's the last guy who should be doing that, to be honest," said Hyman. He added, "You saw him trying to pull our group back into the fight, Leon as well. We can do a better job as a team to push back... Obviously, when it's like that, you're frustrated.... We just got to be a lot better."
Knoblauch said McDavid was frustrated, and the Oilers' captain didn't like the slap shot taken at Draisaitl. The Oilers didn't love that McDavid felt the need to step up, and a few players made sure to back him up. Things really got interesting when Josh Samanski made a dangerous trip in a corner battle, and that got things going again.
The officials pulled players from both sides whenever the dust-ups broke out, probably saving the game from getting out of hand.
The Oilers weren’t ready to play, a fact reflected in the 10–4 shot advantage Dallas held in the first period. Edmonton’s early plays were riddled with mistakes and led to preventable goals against. The opening 20 minutes were an embarrassment for a team that looked completely unprepared.
Some will point the finger at Tristan Jarry, and it’s understandable given how poor his numbers look. You could even argue they’re atrocious. At the same time, blaming Jarry for the loss alone and the early deficit isn’t a fair assessment of the opening frame either.
The combination of Jarry allowing goals he probably could have stopped and not being ready to go, just like his teammates, is why Dallas took control early, and any thoughts the Oilers might stage a comeback were fleeting. Edmonton leaked scoring chance after scoring chance.
It started when Miro Heiskanen fired a point shot that ricocheted off the end boards, and Jarry couldn't find it in front before Jamie Benn, stashed it backhand for an early 1-0 lead. The second goal was a great pass by Duchene to Sam Steel. The third goal bounced off the post, then off the back of Jarry and in.
It was a quick three goals against, and things never really got better outside of a brief moment where the Oilers made it 5-2. That was as close as things got.
The reality is it was a combination of both. Jarry allowed goals he likely should have stopped and, like the rest of his teammates, didn’t look ready to start the game. That mix is exactly why Dallas seized control early and why any hope of an Oilers comeback quickly faded.
As far as the second of a back-to-back against St. Louis, Hyman said they played two good games, but tonight was an off one. He hinted that things would be different on Friday night.
Jason Strudwick said on the Got Yer’ Back podcast after the game that he doesn’t think the Oilers are trying as hard as they can. “I think they’ve got their governor on,” he said. He admitted that might be an optimistic view, and that it gives what has looked like a mediocre team a lot of credit. Oilers fans are certainly hoping he’s right.
If Edmonton can rebound and beat the Blues, this loss to Dallas might look like a blip in an otherwise solid week. However, if Edmonton loses to St. Louis and fails to show up again, the two games against Vegas and Colorado might be seen as the outliers.
Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.