Oilers Goalies Hit Hard With Low Rankings On Recent Tandem Poll

The New York Islanders ranked at the top of the list with the best goaltending tandem. Ilya Sorokin and David Rittich were seen as the cream of the crop. At the bottom were the Ottawa Senators. Jesse Granger, the author of the article, wrote: "Ottawa’s Linus Ullmark and Leevi Meriläinen have combined for -36.3 GSAx. Not only is that the worst in the NHL, but it’s also more than twice as bad as the next closest tandem."