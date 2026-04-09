McDavid Shines in Oilers Win, But Injuries to Ingram, Dickinson Loom

The Oilers captain delivered one of his most dominant performances of the season, factoring in all five goals. He opened the scoring for Edmonton on the power play, and set up Jack Roslovic on another. His second goal was a beauty as he drove wide on two Sharks defenders and out-waited the goaltender. His third goal was a friendly bounce, and he got an assist on the Vasily Podkolzin goal as well. Edmonton finished a perfect 3-for-3 with the man advantage, a development they badly needed given their recent struggles to capitalize on the power play. "To get the three goals that we got was the difference in the game," said head coach Kris Knoblauch.