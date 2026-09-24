Messier's "Horrified" Babcock Rant Ignores His Own History With Keenan

Mark Messier's criticism of player-led coaching hires sparks claims of hypocrisy, as his own controversial role in bringing Mike Keenan to Vancouver mirrors the Oilers' modern strategy.
Right or wrong, Mark Messier's rant about the Edmonton Oilers hiring Mike Babcock as head coach comes a bit out of left field. He said he was "horrified" by his former team's decision not only to hire a coach with such a troubling past, but also to let the Oilers' leadership group play a major role in the hiring, leaving him "absolutely shocked."
Given Messier played a big role in 1997 when Mike Keenan was hired in Vancouver, his comments feel a bit hypocritical.
Make no mistake, Messier has earned the right to have an opinion. Not only is he paid by ESPN to voice it, but he's also undoubtedly one of the greatest Edmonton Oilers in franchise history. It's easy to argue that few care about the team the way he does. With that in mind, I'll concede that his remarks could come from a well-intentioned place.
Still, when you take such a hard stance, it's wise to look at your own past.
When your old coach publicly admits you're the reason he got a job, it's not a great look to criticize players serving a similar role today. Specifically, Messier was instrumental in Mike Keenan becoming coach and GM of the Vancouver Canucks. “I got to Vancouver via Mark Messier,” Keenan said. “Mark Messier went to the owner [John McCaw]… Mark went to John and said, ‘I’d like Mike Keenan to coach this team.”
Interesting...
The Oilers haven't shied away from saying the players had a hand in Babcock's hiring. In fact, they're embracing the narrative. Back in June, Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson talked about the process, fully aware that the general public would have questions.
"They’ve earned the right to have a voice. We sought that, and we decided. Players don’t make the ultimate decision, but I think it’s more important to be collaborative with them about communication.”
The players have also talked openly about wanting a say in this decision. They grilled Babcock (and he them) about how this relationship might work. Everyone got on the same page rather quickly, and a deal came together.
Today's NHL Is Different, But Not That Much Different
As Messier himself acknowledged, the NHL may have changed. “Maybe the game has changed to the point where that’s the way things are going now, where players have that much say," he said. He argued, "I just don’t know, if it does go bad and players are having difficulties, who do they turn to? Because if they turn to the leadership, the leadership is management. There’s no separation there.”
Did he think the same way in 1997? When Messier, who was criticized for being instrumental in the coaching hire but also had a hand in Keenan becoming GM and allegedly forcing the captaincy away from Trevor Linden, was he thinking he shouldn't have been part of those decisions?
Messier's Critique Rings Disingenuous
“I think there has to be a separation of powers on the structural level of any team. I think from the management to the coaching to the players, there has to be a divide. The leadership of your team have to protect the players inside the dressing room. How can you do that when you’re directly involved with the decisions they’re making at the management level and the hiring of the management and coaches? I don’t understand it.”
What's not to understand?
The Oilers felt like they needed a change. Management decided that hiring a coach who was the polar opposite of Kris Knoblauch was the right choice. They looked at Bruce Cassidy, Peter Laviolette, and ultimately Babcock. Management wanted to ensure the players were on board with the direction the team was considering, and the top players wanted to get a feel for the coach who could take them to the promised land in an ever-shrinking window to win.
The current Oilers and Messier aren't the first players to have a say in the coach. They won't be the last. Mario Lemieux and others were instrumental in offering their input into coaching decisions and as players leverage their power more than in any other NHL era, there's a chance that managers asking stars what they think is going to become commonplace.
As Jason Gregor pointed out, "I think there is validity in him questioning the line between leadership and management. Maybe he learned it firsthand from his mistake in VAN." At the same time, it would have been wise of Messier to preface his comments with exactly that perspective. His run in Vancouver wasn't pretty, and his involvement in bringing Keenan in didn't pan out. He knows how this can go wrong. If he was cautioning the Oilers about this, that would be different. Instead, it sounded like he was admonishing them.
That's the part that doesn't make a lot of sense.
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