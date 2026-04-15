Oilers 4 Possible Playoff Outcomes Based On One Big Game 82

Game 82 unlocks four wildly different playoff paths for the Oilers, from division title glory to a matchup against the Avalanche.
Thursday is the final night of the NHL regular season (Game 82 for the teams involved), and the Pacific Division is still anything but decided. While the teams involved have all clinched, who they'll play is undetermined — everything is still up in the air.
The Edmonton Oilers still have four possible ways the season can end, which means four very different first-round playoff opponents and home-ice situations.
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Here is a quick breakdown of the possible scenarios (as explained by NHL insider Frank Seravalli.
A Los Angeles Kings vs. Oilers first-round matchup is still possible (which would make it the fifth straight year these two teams have faced each other in the first round).
This can happen if the Golden Knights earn 1 point (an OT loss or a regulation tie) and the Kings earn 1+ points (a win or an OT loss). If the Ducks don't earn a single point, the Kings and Oilers would meet again in the playoffs.
If the Golden Knights lose and the Oilers win, it's the Mammoth in Round 1.
The Anaheim Ducks can still finish anywhere from 2nd to WC2. Depending on results, they could play the Oilers as well. To avoid Anaheim, this would require the Kings to get 2 points (straight win), the Ducks to get 2 points (straight win), and the Oilers to get 0 points (regulation loss).
That exact outcome would push the Oilers out of the top 3 in the Pacific. It would also drop the Oilers to Wild Card #2. It would mean Edmonton playing the Colorado Avalanche.
That said, Edmonton can still finish 1st in the Pacific and win the division for the first time since 1987. For the Oilers to win, the Golden Knights would have to lose to Seattle on Thursday night. It wouldn't matter what the Ducks or Kings do.
If the Oilers finish first or second in the division, they would have home-ice advantage. Perhaps more importantly, it would ensure they don't have to play the Avalanche as the Wild Card #2, and give them a much easier path to the Western Conference Final.
What This Means for the Oilers Right Now
They're still alive for the division title.
They control a lot of their own destiny if they can beat the Canucks in their final game, but other results (Vegas, Kings, Ducks) matter too.
The "good" outcomes for them are finishing 1st or 2nd in the Pacific → they stay in the Pacific bracket and get home ice vs a Pacific rival. The "bad" outcome everyone is worried about is dropping to Wild Card #2.
That would leave the Oilers "stuck with Colorado", a team they've struggled against this season. This happens if:
- Oilers get 0 points in Game 82 → regulation loss.
- Kings get 2 points → regulation win.
- Ducks get 2 points → regulation win.
The teams in the Central were so much more dominant than the teams in the Pacific and Colorado was tops among them.
The Oilers have a ton of paths, but a win by Vegas on Wednesday and one bad night on Thursday sends Edmonton straight into a tough road series against a team they'd rather avoid.
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