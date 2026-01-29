Oilers Expect Different Challenge Against Sharks Than Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers will face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night, but this will be a far different test than the matchup against the Anaheim Ducks from Tuesday. Two similar up-and-coming teams that appear to be the next great franchises in the NHL, the Sharks and Ducks offer different challenges.
"The systems are different. They do things differently," said head coach Kris Knoblauch. "They're both exciting teams with a lot of young talent, yes, they are, but the type of game that each one plays is different."
The biggest difference? Well, that starts with the NHL's great young superstar, Macklin Celebrini.
The Sharks' young center is a new challenge the Oilers haven't seen before. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins noted, "There's only really a handful of guys that have been able to step in and make the impact he has so far. Obviously, it will be a challenge for us tomorrow, but one that we'll be ready for." Nuge added, "He's a really good skater, but playing against him a couple of times now, and watching him on TV, it's his compete and the way he thinks the game that is what's able to allow him to have success already at this level."
As a team, "They're where they are for a reason." Nugent-Hopkins added, "We're going to have to prepare for it. We're going to have a good start and kind of play our game. And obviously, when Macklin's out there, you’ve got to be aware and know that he's on the ice. But they have some young guys who can make you pay. They play a fast game, and we'll match that tomorrow.”
The Ducks gave the Oilers all they could handle on Tuesday, outplaying the Oilers in the first and third periods. It was the middle frame and four goals by defensemen in quick succession that allowed Edmonton to get the two points. Like the Ducks, the Sharks won't stop pushing. But, unlike the Ducks, San Jose has the Celebrini factor. They also have some other budding young stars that make them dangerous. Frankly, one could argue the Oilers were fortunate to play a Ducks team that was missing Leo Karlsson, Troy Terry, and Mason McTavish.
The Oilers won't be so lucky against the Sharks. Edmonton will need to be ready for them.
Celebrini is headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics alongside Connor McDavid. Both will play for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.
They'll be opponents on Thursday, but teammates in a couple of weeks. "He's driven. He plays a hard game, wins faceoffs, and puck battles. He does a lot of things that a veteran does," said McDavid. It will be McDavid's first up-close look at a player some believe might challenge him for the Hart Trophy this season.
Expect it to be a challenge that McDavid gets excited about. And, now that Edmonton understands the kind of push a young team can bring, maybe this matchup will be another good litmus test.
"Anaheim definitely has young skill, and they play a fast game, but everybody's structured now. If you're going to have success in this league, it's not just going to be free-wheeling and having these young guys score a few points every night. You have to play a structured game, or else you're going to pay for it," said Knoblauch.
