Oilers Message As They Face Elimination in Game 5 Against Ducks

"Whenever you let in four plus goals, your odds of winning are not that high, so we need to fix that," said Kasperi Kapanen after Tuesday's morning skate, delivering the kind of plainspoken and rather obvious statements that seem to come so easily to NHL players.
But let's be real, everyone playing in or watching this series knows what Kapanen just said. The Oilers have given up 17 goals across their last three games, dropped three straight to a Ducks team that battled through a wild-card race till the very end, and now face the particular indignity of a Game 5 elimination night at Rogers Place against a seventh seed.
To go from playing well into June for two consecutive seasons to potentially being done on April 28th is an embarrassment, not just to the organization, but to the player who trusted this group enough to sign on for two more years, and who, as of Tuesday morning, remains a game-time decision.
Kris Knoblauch confirmed post-morning skate that Connor Ingram will start in net. On Connor McDavid, Knoblauch confirmed the word is still questionable. Given what's at stake tonight, it's difficult to imagine him watching from the press box.
But Kapanen wasn't done there.
"There needs to be urgency," he added. "We're one game away from being done. But we've got a lot of veteran guys who have been through series like this."
The Oilers do have that. Whatever else can be said about this group, they are not strangers to adversity, and they have the scars and experience to prove it. Last spring, they were down 2-0 to the LA Kings in the first round and won four straight to advance.
That comeback didn't feel inevitable in the moment either. It felt exactly like this: a team staring down a hole of their own creation, searching for a reason to believe the way back out still exists.
It's not a perfect parallel. The Kings were a different team, in a different moment, and the Oilers were a different version of this team. But the architecture of the situation is familiar enough that the Oilers are leaning on it anyway, and there's at least some logic in that.
Panic has never been the answer in a playoff series, and it certainly isn't the answer when you're one loss away from going home.
Leon Draisaitl made that point about as directly as Kapanen had made his.
"We've been in worse situations," said Draisaitl. "We're just playing, and yeah, we want to win the series, but we gotta take it one game at a time. We gotta win tonight, we gotta have a good first period."
A good first period is where it starts. The Oilers have, funnily enough, scored first in every game thus far. The unfortunate part is that the Ducks have spent a season perfecting the art of winning from behind.
Draisaitl's emphasis on the opening frame is deliberate. Calm means controlled, structured, and ready, not just from puck drop but a full 60 minutes; it does not mean passive.
The message coming out of the Oilers' room is consistent to the point of feeling coordinated: stay calm, stay present, one period at a time. It could read as a coughout to the media. Or it could also just be the truth of what playoff hockey demands when every game for the rest of the first round is an elimination game.
There is no next game to make up for a slow start tonight. There's no next period to recover from a catastrophic defensive breakdown. Every shift carries the full weight of the season.
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