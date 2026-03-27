Oilers Finally in Sync?: “Everyone Seems Dialed In”

“It’s a great road trip, two massive wins against two potential playoff opponents,” said Zach Hyman. He scored his 30th of the year on a great play, stripping the puck from a Vegas player in their zone and finishing it for a beautiful third goal. “I thought we played well defensively. Everybody contributed, which is so important at this time of year; everybody feels a part of it. We were rolling the lines, and everything went well. It was a huge road trip.”