Oilers Finally in Sync?: “Everyone Seems Dialed In”

“We’re looking more like we’re playing a playoff game, like things matter,” said head coach Kris Knoblauch after the Edmonton Oilers picked up an overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. It's the team's second straight win, and unlike some of the past two-game streaks, these most recent victories have the Oilers looking like a team that's found something.
“We’re paying attention to detail, we’re simplifying our game. It’s nice to see. The games are so important right now that everyone seems like they’re dialled in and know the urgency to play right.”
Then again, the Oilers have tried to win three in a row several times this season, and the same thing almost always inevitably happens -- the team puts up a stinker.
Coming back home on Saturday afternoon to face the Anaheim Ducks, the Oilers can't afford to keep that tradition alive. That matinee game is as important as any game the Oilers have had on their calendar this season. The Ducks lead the Pacific Division and are five points up on the Oilers. If Edmonton wants any shot at catching them, this four-point swing (should Edmonton win in regulation) is critical.
The good news is that the Oilers can feel good about their recent efforts. In past instances where three in a row was on the table, the Oilers had pulled out some wins they arguably didn't deserve. This time, both victories against Utah and Vegas were well earned.
Even when the Oilers bent on Thursday -- allowing Vegas to tie the game three separate times -- they didn't break. Edmonton didn't allow the Golden Knights an opportunity to ever hold the lead. There are valuable lessons to be taken from that experience.
There were solid lessons learned on this short road trip overall.
“It’s a great road trip, two massive wins against two potential playoff opponents,” said Zach Hyman. He scored his 30th of the year on a great play, stripping the puck from a Vegas player in their zone and finishing it for a beautiful third goal. “I thought we played well defensively. Everybody contributed, which is so important at this time of year; everybody feels a part of it. We were rolling the lines, and everything went well. It was a huge road trip.”
Goaltender Connor Ingram said after the win: “We’ve found a way to play that’s given us success. Now it’s not being stubborn and sticking with it. Playing simple. We’re a good enough hockey club we’re going to get our chances. As long as we don’t give them that many, we’re going to be just fine.”
The Oilers’ penalty kill was spot on Thursday night. Perhaps the most impressive part of the game was their 4-on-3 kill in overtime. Edmonton fought it off, then Evan Bouchard got the game-winner.
It was a solid defensive effort, the team's second in a row. During Tuesday’s win over Utah, the Oilers kept the Mammoth to a limited number of shots, blocking almost double the amount of even-strength shots as usual.
This team has found a playoff gear that they've shown no signs of having all season. The trick now is continuing to put forth that effort and not get stuck in their bad habits. The more they can win without Leon Draisaitl, the more they'll be ready to roll when he gets back.
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