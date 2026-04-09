Oilers Get Seemingly Good News: Connor Ingram Injury Update

Connor Ingram didn't return on Wednesday night, sparking concern about his status for the Oilers. What's the latest?
Nothing official has been stated by the team, but it appears that there might be good news on the injury front when it comes to goaltender Connor Ingram. The netminder didn't finish Wednesday night's game against the San Jose Sharks, unable to return for the third period.
Tristan Jarry came on in relief, and the Oilers won the game, but a status update on Ingram loomed over the result, with head coach Kris Knoblauch unwilling to make an official statement.
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However, he did say that with about six minutes left in the 2nd, he felt some discomfort. Ingram got tested during the intermission and felt it was best not to play the third period.
The good news was that Ingram made his way back to the ice and was in the backup slot, ready to come in should something happen to Jarry.
Ingram tested out whatever was bugging him during television timeouts, and while he didn't hop back into the goal, it's believed that this was everyone being overly cautious and not pushing something with a three-goal lead and playoffs around the corner.
That's positive news for the Oilers, who are counting on Ingram being good to go and their starter once they punch their ticket to the playoffs.
Unfortunately, there was no update on forward Jason Dickinson. That injury looked to be much worse and it was the second game in a row that he had some sort of issue. Dickinson was helped off the ice, unable to put weight on his leg.
The Oilers have an off day today, but Dickinson is likely to undergo testing to gauge the severity of his injury.
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