Oilers Place D-Man on Waivers, Assign Rookie to AHL

The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenseman Troy Stecher on waivers and have demoted Ike Howard to the AHL. The moves, meant to clear space for the returning Zach Hyman, was inevitable.

As per a satement by the team:

"The Edmonton Oilers announced a pair of roster moves on Friday as the team prepares for the third game of their road trip on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The team placed defenceman Troy Stecher on waivers. The 31-year-old has appeared in six games this season, averaging 13:37 time on ice with three shots on goal and eight penalty minutes. The Oilers also loaned forward Isaac Howard to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. The 21-year-old rookie has played 17 games, averaging 9:30 time on ice with two goals, one assist and 19 shots."

Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) on X

The #Oilers have placed defenceman Troy Stecher on waivers & loaned forward Isaac Howard to the @Condors. https://t.co/8kzVajd7xi

Trending Stories:

How Badly Are The Oilers Missing Zach Hyman?

"Game Of Inches": Oilers Pull Out Overtime Win In Close Contest vs. Flyers

Howard's demotion is a matter of convenience. He's waiver exempt and that means the Oilers can send him up and down to and from the AHL without concern of losing the player. Because he's not getting big minutes and he's not well suited for a fourth-line role in Edmonton, it made the most sense to move him to Bakersfield where he could play big minute.

Stecher's demotion comes with some risk. Any team can claim him, and there are a couple of clubs who might be a bit short-handed on their blue line. However, the Oilers weren't about to waive Ty Emberson or Alec Regula, so waiving Stecher became the most logical option.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.