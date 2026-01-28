Something Is Brewing Around Jack Roslovic and the Oilers

Speculation around Jack Roslovic’s future in Edmonton is picking up after Edmonton Oilers insider and color analyst Bob Stauffer suggested on Oilers Now that the team could look to extend the forward rather than let him test free agency. Stauffer floated a potential deal for four years at roughly $4 million per season — possibly a bit higher — a number that has already sparked debate among fans.
"I'm gonna tell you right now, it's going to be in the fours." He added, "If you're the Oilers, you want to keep it to a term of four years."
On the surface, the idea makes some sense. Roslovic brings speed, skill, and offensive creativity that the Oilers don’t have in abundance beyond their top stars. He’s shown an ability to go on offensive bursts and score goals in bunches, finding chemistry alongside different linemates like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Of late, he's been used to try to spark the Oilers' third line.
His ceiling is incredibly high, making him an appealing middle-six option.
That kind of deal doesn't come without risk.
Over his career, Roslovic has been hot and cold. At times, he sees a noticeable drop-off in production as the season wears on. Last season, he was made a healthy scratch in the playoffs with the Carolina Hurricanes. If the Oilers don't wait until the playoffs to sign him, they risk paying him too soon and having him not be productive. In that case, a longer-term deal becomes problematic. If it includes trade protection, Edmonton could end up paying for the deal down the line.
This season, there are already questions about how long his hot streaks can last. He has no points in the last five games and only two points in his previous 13. However, he scored 9 goals in 13 games in November. When he's on, he can be dynamic. When he's off, he's not an impact player.
Beyond that, defensively, he remains a less-than-reliable option. He's a high-event forward, and with that comes big offense and miscues on defense. Can his two-way game hold up in high-stakes situations?
Fan reaction has been mixed. Some believe a 4×4 deal would be reasonable value, while others argue the Oilers should wait until after the playoffs before making any commitment. With Roslovic cooling off recently and Edmonton tight against the cap, patience may be the smarter play.
Ultimately, the playoffs may decide everything. If Roslovic proves he can elevate his game when it matters most, an extension becomes easier to justify. If not, the Oilers may be better served letting the market set his value.
