Something Is Brewing Around Jack Roslovic and the Oilers

Over his career, Roslovic has been hot and cold. At times, he sees a noticeable drop-off in production as the season wears on. Last season, he was made a healthy scratch in the playoffs with the Carolina Hurricanes. If the Oilers don't wait until the playoffs to sign him, they risk paying him too soon and having him not be productive. In that case, a longer-term deal becomes problematic. If it includes trade protection, Edmonton could end up paying for the deal down the line.