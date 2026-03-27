Oilers Sign Czech Defenseman Tomas Cibulka

Hailing from České Budějovice, Czechia, he developed his game in Canada, spending three seasons in the QMJHL from 2021 to 2024. During that time, he split his junior career between the Val-d’Or Foreurs and the Cape Breton Eagles, appearing in 191 games and recording 102 points, including 18 goals and 84 assists, along with 54 penalty minutes. Internationally, he represented Czechia at the 2024 World Junior Championships, contributing two goals in seven games and helping his team secure a bronze medal.