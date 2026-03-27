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Oilers Sign Czech Defenseman Tomas Cibulka

Jim Parsons
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Edmonton secures Czech defenseman Tomas Cibulka on a two-year ELC. Cibulka brings a bronze medal and proven offensive skill from Europe and the QMJHL.

As per a statement by the Edmonton Oilers, they have signed defenceman Tomas Cibulka to a two-year Entry Level Contract (ELC) beginning in the 2026-27 season. 

They write:

"Cibulka (6’0”, 176 lbs, 21) has spent the past two seasons with HC Motor Ceske Budejovice in Czechia’s top league where he has compiled 42 points (13G, 29A) and 57 penalty minutes over 90 games to go along with 10 points (1G, 9A) in 13 postseason games for the club."

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Hailing from České Budějovice, Czechia, he developed his game in Canada, spending three seasons in the QMJHL from 2021 to 2024. During that time, he split his junior career between the Val-d’Or Foreurs and the Cape Breton Eagles, appearing in 191 games and recording 102 points, including 18 goals and 84 assists, along with 54 penalty minutes. Internationally, he represented Czechia at the 2024 World Junior Championships, contributing two goals in seven games and helping his team secure a bronze medal.

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