Playing With Draisaitl Now Could Pay Off For Semanski In Italy

Josh Semanski is in an interesting spot right now. He made his NHL debut against the Ducks earlier this week, already has a roster spot locked in for Team Germany at the Olympics, and for the next few weeks, he's playing for the Edmonton Oilers alongside Leon Draisaitl, who happens to be the best player Germany's ever produced.
The timing works out pretty well.
Semanski's not fighting for an Olympic spot. He's already on the roster. But what he's getting right now is something most international players don't: daily exposure to one of the best players in the world, who'll also be his teammate in Italy. He's seeing how Draisaitl prepares, how he operates, what his expectations are. That's useful information heading into a tournament where chemistry and trust matter.
Most guys heading to the Olympics come from at least different teams, but even different leagues. They show up at camp with a week or two to figure things out. Semanski's already spending time around Draisaitl, which means when they get to Italy, he'll have a better sense of what to expect from Germany's best player.
"Very, very happy for him. (He's) such a great kid. He's got a great energy about him," Draisaitl said. "I think he's a great hockey player. He understands the game. And the way he plays the game is the right way. If he can continue to chip away at the little things, I think he's got a chance at becoming an NHL player."
That's solid praise from someone who doesn't hand out compliments casually. More importantly, it means Draisaitl's paying attention and recognizes Semanski as someone who can contribute. When they're on the ice together in Italy, that familiarity will help.
The other benefit? Semanski's getting NHL game experience right before the Olympics. He's playing against some of the same players he'll see in Italy. He's adjusting to NHL speed and physicality in real time. Seven minutes of ice time against the Ducks isn't a ton, but it's more recent NHL experience than most of his German teammates will have heading into the tournament.
Now, let's be clear: Germany's not winning gold. They're not even favorites to medal. The Olympic field is loaded. Canada, the U.S., Sweden, Finland—these teams are stacked. Germany will compete, but expectations should be realistic.
What this is, though, is a useful opportunity for Semanski. He's getting a taste of the best hockey the world has to offer, sharing a locker room with some of the best players out there, and preparing for the biggest tournament of his life in about as ideal a setup as you could ask for. Most depth players heading to the Olympics don't get this kind of preparation.
Semanski's been productive in Bakersfield—7 goals, 21 assists, 28 points, mostly 5-on-5. He's earned the call-up. But it's the timing that makes it so unique. It's the exact kind of preparation German fans love to see.
That's not going to win Germany a medal, but it's a better situation than showing up cold. When Semanski steps on the ice in Italy, he'll have recent NHL experience, he'll have spent weeks around Draisaitl, and he'll be more prepared than he would've been otherwise.
For a 24-year-old rookie, that's a pretty solid setup.
