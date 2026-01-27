When Did the Oilers' Defence Get This Good? A Look Into Ekholm's Hatty

thehockeynews.com Evan Bouchard’s Three-Goal Night: A Spotlight on a Complex Edmonton Relationship Evan Bouchard’s three-goal night against the Washington Capitals was one of those rare performances that grabs your attention—and not just because it’s unusual for a defenseman to score that much in a single game. It was a big moment for Bouchard, hitting a hat trick, racking up six points, and finishing with a plus-5 rating in his 400th NHL game. But beyond the stats, it adds a whole new layer to his complicated relationship with the Edmonton Oilers and their fans—a relationship that’s a bit... well, toxic at times.