Report: Expect Slight Delay Before McDavid Suits Up Again for Oilers

Connor McDavid's return to the Oilers faces an uncertain timeline post-Olympics, with recovery and potential minor issues delaying his being able to join the team on Wednesday and Thursday night.
There are recent reports indicating that Connor McDavid is not expected to rejoin the Edmonton Oilers lineup right away after the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. According to head coach Kris Knoblauch, there's no definitive timeline on his return.
“I don’t think he will leave immediately, but I think tomorrow is exactly when he joins the team,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday. “And when he’s ready to play, we’ll obviously have to have some conversations with him.” h/t The Edmonton Journal for the quote.
Canada lost the gold medal game to the United States in overtime (2-1), and there's some talk that McDavid might not be walking away from that game 100 percent. He had an outstanding tournament, leading in scoring with 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) in 6 games, earning MVP, top forward, and All-Star Team honors—despite the silver medal. But, he's probably gassed and needing some recovery time.
As much was to be expected, and before the tournament, McDavid did hint that he would be willing to sacrifice a couple of NHL games to experience the Olympics.
Oilers Might Be Without McDavid For 2 Key Pacific Division Games
The Oilers' next games are a back-to-back on February 25 (at Anaheim Ducks) and February 26 (vs. Los Angeles Kings). Travel from Italy and recovery time are likely factors.
This suggests he's unlikely to play on Wednesday or Thursday, due to fatigue and the short turnaround. And if he is dealing with a minor hand issue, it's likely best to rest him and not rush him back, even if the games are extremely important from here on.