Seth Jarvis Gets the Nod, But Was Hyman Really Snubbed?

Team Canada’s latest Olympic roster announcement has sparked debate, with Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis getting the nod as Brayden Point’s injury replacement. But for many fans, the bigger story is who was left off—Edmonton Oilers star Zach Hyman.
As much as Hyman would have loved to go and as much as he put himself in contention to be selected, was he really snubbed? That's a matter of perspective.
Point’s withdrawal due to an injury opened the door for a new addition, and Hockey Canada went with 24-year-old Jarvis. The right-shot center/winger has been a standout for the Hurricanes this season, leading the team in goals and third in points with 43. He also played a key role in Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship run last year.
He's having a great season, and his familiarity with the team played a key factor in his selection, said Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong.
While other names—like Wyatt Johnston, Connor Bedard, Mark Scheifele, and Hyman—were mentioned as possibilities, Jarvis ultimately earned the nod. Armstrong did admit, however, that the decision wasn't unanimous.
The choice to overlook Hyman has drawn criticism, particularly from Edmonton Oilers fans and analysts who feel Hyman, one of Connor McDavid’s most reliable linemates, would have served two purposes. First, Hyman’s ability as a versatile player would have made him useful in any situation. Second, his chemistry and ability to thrive alongside McDavid would have benefited the Oilers captain.
No doubt, Hyman's net-front presence, finishing touch, and skill to play on any line would have made him a wise choice. Pairing him with Team Canada’s top players would have made sense.
With all that said about Hyman, take nothing away from Jarvis. Former Maple Leaf GM Gord Stellick summed it up well: “[Seth Jarvis] is what every team needs… They must already have McDavid’s line figured out, because Zach Hyman would’ve been perfect for him.”
In other words, if Team Canada knew who they were putting with McDavid and it wasn't going to be Jarvis or Hyman, they simply chose Jarvis. That seems more than fair.
Hyman’s accomplishments speak for themselves. His 54-goal season and playoff dominance underscore his value, even if Team Canada chose a different path. But that different path wasn't necessarily the wrong one.
For Jarvis, the Olympic call-up is well deserved. It gives him a chance to join a loaded Canadian lineup and bring value to the group. "I'm super honored... To be able to play at the highest level, on a stage like this, is everyone's dream," he said.
Meanwhile, Hyman will get some much-needed rest. He's back and at full health, but he's overcome a serious injury from last season and it can't hurt to take some time, continue to get healthy, and return in late February to help the Oilers get out of this slump they seem to find themselves in.
