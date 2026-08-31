Should The Oilers Pursue Tarasenko?
Vladimir Tarasenko is still unsigned heading into September, and the Edmonton Oilers should probably consider him.
Matt Savoie will miss training camp after suffering an injury during offseason training. Edmonton hasn't announced when he will return. Savoie was expected to play in the top six this season, leaving Mike Babcock with a spot to fill when camp opens.
Tarasenko played 75 games last season, scoring 23 goals and 47 points. He had 24 assists, played just under 15 minutes per game and added five goals on the power play. At 34, he has 327 goals and 709 points in 906 NHL games.
He can still play.
There is some Jack Roslovic in the situation, as Roslovic remained unsigned last summer after scoring 22 goals and 39 points for Carolina. Edmonton had interest throughout the offseason and eventually signed him to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in October.
Tarasenko has now made it through July and August without a contract. With training camps getting close and teams having already spent most of their cap space, the number of available roster spots is limited.
Edmonton has one available right now.
Savoie's injury creates a spot on the wing, and coincidentally, Tarasenko has played right wing throughout his career and scored 23 goals last season. He could take some of Savoie's minutes until Savoie is healthy, then move elsewhere in the lineup once everyone is available.
Playing him with Leon Draisaitl would make sense.
Draisaitl will inevitably spend time away from Connor McDavid this season, though Mike Babcock plans to try to play them together, and the Oilers need wingers when the separation happens. Tarasenko has spent 14 NHL seasons scoring goals from the wing. He can shoot, play on the power play and has enough experience to step into the lineup without much adjustment.
Tarasenko isn't limited to waiting for somebody to find him for a shot; he scored 24 assists last season. He can move the puck and has 382 assists in his career.
There would be options for Babcock once Savoie returns. Tarasenko could stay with Draisaitl, move onto another line or play second-unit power play. Edmonton will use more than 12 forwards this season. Take right now for example, camp hasn't even started and the injuries have already piled up.
Savoie, Mattias Janmark, Frederik Andersen, and Alec Regula will all camp. More players will miss games once the season starts. That's part of an NHL season and one of the reasons Edmonton spent the summer trying to add depth.
Tarasenko just adds another winger to that group.
Vasily Podkolzin would also have another Russian player around. Podkolzin has been Edmonton's only Russian regular, while Tarasenko has spent 14 seasons in the NHL and played for six organizations. He has also played 132 playoff games and won two Stanley Cups.
Of course, the price will determine whether any of this makes sense.
Tarasenko remains unsigned this late in the summer, which limits his options. Roslovic eventually signed for $1.5 million last year after waiting into October, and Tarasenko could reach the point where a short contract becomes his only available route into an NHL organization.
The Oilers have a top-six winger out; Draisaitl will need wingers when he centres his own line, and injuries will create more openings during the season. Tarasenko played 75 games and scored 47 points last year in the regular season.
There is enough here for the Oilers to make a call.