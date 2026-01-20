Calvin Pickard's Unfortunate Reality

Calvin Pickard has spent too much of this season watching. Watching from the bench. Watching from the press box. Watching Stuart Skinner, Tristan Jarry, and Connor Ingram take turns manning the crease while he sits in full gear, ready if needed, but rarely called upon.
He's done everything right. He's been professional. He's been patient. He's been the exact kind of teammate every organization wants. And his reward? He's probably heading to Bakersfield.
The Edmonton Oilers can carry three goaltenders on the roster right now, but the cap space won't work out that way indefinitely. Eventually, someone has to go down. And as much as it'll hurt fans, the team, and probably Pickard himself, all signs point to him being the one sent to the AHL.
It's not fair. But it's the reality of professional hockey.
Jarry and Ingram have both gotten solid starts during this awkward three-goalie period. They've both gotten shutouts. They've both shown they can handle the workload. Pickard, meanwhile, has spent far too many games in street clothes or warming the bench, waiting for an opportunity that isn't coming.
This will be hard for fans. Pickard is well-liked in Edmonton. He's been a steady presence for years, stepping in when needed, never complaining, always ready. He was here during the tough times and stuck around for the good ones. Fans appreciate that kind of loyalty and professionalism.
This will be even harder for the team. Pickard is loved in that dressing room. He's polite, reliable, and kind. He talks to media before and after games without hesitation. He treats everyone—teammates, coaches, reporters, arena staff—with respect. He's done his job for years, and as we've said before, Pickard—a backup goalie—was never the problem.
Economically, this decision is brutal too. Pickard is cost-controlled at $1 million per season. That's an incredibly team-friendly contract for a reliable NHL backup. Compare that to Tristan Jarry at $5.375 million per year or Connor Ingram at $1.95 million, and on paper, keeping Pickard makes financial sense.
But hockey isn't played on spreadsheets. Jarry and Ingram are younger. They're playing better right now. And together, they have the potential to form the legitimate tandem this fanbase has wanted for years—a duo where you trust either guy to start on any given night without worrying about what you're going to get.
That's been the missing piece for Edmonton. For years, goaltending has been a question mark. A source of anxiety. Pickard did his part, but the Oilers need more than just "solid enough." They need a tandem that gives them a chance to win every night, regardless of who's in net.
Jarry and Ingram might be that. They're both capable starters who can handle workloads. They both bring different strengths. And if they can stay healthy and maintain their current form, the Oilers finally have the goaltending depth they've lacked.
Which leaves Pickard as the odd man out.
It's not a reflection on him as a player or a person. It's just roster math. The Oilers can't keep three goalies forever. They need the cap space. They need the roster flexibility. And when you have two younger, higher-performing options, the veteran on the cheaper contract becomes expendable, no matter how much everyone likes him.
Saying goodbye to Pickard will sting. He deserves better than this. He's been nothing but reliable, nothing but a good teammate. But professional sports are ruthless, and sometimes doing everything right still isn't enough.
The Oilers will make the move when they have to. Pickard will handle it with the same class he's shown throughout his time in Edmonton. Fans will be disappointed but understand the reasoning. And the team will move forward with Jarry and Ingram as their tandem, hoping this is finally the goaltending solution they've been searching for.
It's an unfortunate reality. But it's reality nonetheless. Calvin Pickard deserves better, but sometimes the game doesn't care what you deserve.
