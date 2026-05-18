There's Always Stuart Skinner: Oilers UFA Market Looks Slim

The circular nature of it all is almost poetic. Bowman traded Skinner away in December to acquire Tristan Jarry, a move that did not go well for anyone involved. Jarry had an .858 save percentage in 19 games with the Oilers and started just once in the playoffs. Now Jarry is still owed $5.375 million a year for two more seasons, Skinner is a free agent, and Edmonton is back at square one.