What Coffey Brings To The Bench That No One Else Can

Coaching changes mid-season have a mixed track record across professional hockey. Sometimes a new voice cuts through and sparks an immediate cultural shift. Other times, the same habits resurface within a few weeks. What's different here is that Coffey isn't a stranger walking into a foreign environment — he knows this organization, he knows the culture, and if the chemistry with Knoblauch and the staff is as strong as the head coach suggests, there's a reasonable foundation to work from quickly.