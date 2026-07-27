What's next for Kris Knoblauch?

Stan Bowman inherited a good team en route to Knoblauch's first Stanley Cup Final, then made the team worse. Still, Knoblauch took them to another Stanley Cup Final in 2025, and then Bowman made the team worse. Leon Draisaitl said the 2024 Cup Final team was the best he ever played with in Edmonton. What was left by 2025-26 were more questions in goal, depth talent that never fell into place, and injuries that forced players into roles they weren't meant to occupy. Coaches are judged by results, but they're also limited by the players available to them.