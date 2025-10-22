Which Goalie Were The Oilers Scouting From The Blue Jackets?

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline recently reported that the Edmonton Oilers were among several teams to send a scout to a recent Columbus Blue Jackets game. That alone isn't jaw-dropping news, considering scouts attend NHL games all the time. But, who the Oilers sent is intriguging.

While the Golden Knights, Mammoth, and 18 other teams had scouts at the game, the Oilers had a goalie scout in the building.

As for who the Oilers were looking at is what we should be paying attention to here.

The obvious answer might be Elvis Merzlikins. He's been linked to the Oilers in the past, and the Blue Jackets netminder has been the subject of trade rumors on and off for some time. The issue with Merzlikins is that he's got a hefty salary cap hit and his numbers aren't incredibly promising. If the Oilers are going to upgrade on their duo of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, spending $5.4 million of their cap space on a goaltender with a career save percentage of 0.902 and a GAA of 3.20 feels like a stretch.

That said, Merzlikins numbers have been better this season. While the sample size is small (just three games), he's got a 2.69 GAA and 0.927 SV%.

The other option might be someone less obvious -- Jet Greaves.

The young netminder had a fantastic 2024-25 season and Greaves is the more realistic target for Edmonton. The 24-year-old pending Group 6 UFA checks several boxes the Oilers are likely prioritizing — youth, affordability, and long-term fit.

Greaves has appeared in 24 NHL games, posting an impressive .926 save percentage and a 2.57 goals-against average. His numbers from last season weren't just strong, they were a potential indication of what this goalie is capable of. He's splitting duties with Merzlikins this season and seems to be picking up where he left off last year.

Greaves would be an intriguing option if the Oilers are exploring goaltending help beyond this season.

One thing to remember with the Oilers is that all three of their goaltending options are on expiring deals. Stuart Skinner, Calvin Pickard, and Connor Ingram aren't locked in on contracts beyond this season. The Oilers don't just potentially need a goalie for the 2025-26 campaign; they need someone who will be part of the team's growth in the coming years.

