While Stakes Extremely High, Oilers Find Near Perfect Game to End Season

Will Leon Draisaitl be back in time to play? Nothing is confirmed, but it certainly feels that way. He spent 90 minutes on the ice Thursday morning, pushing hard. "Looks really, really strong," said McDavid. "You know, it's a credit to him. It's a credit to our staff here. I keep saying how good our staff is. And it's a time of year where health and injuries play a big factor... and it's also a credit to Leon wanting to be there, wanting to be a difference maker, and he will be."