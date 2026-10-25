2026-27 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 5 Primer And Pickups

The Devils have a back-to-back on the road in Dallas and Colorado and then visit Vegas later in the week, so Hellebuyck is going to get tossed into the fire pretty quickly with some really tough tests. We’ll see how he responds, but he’s undoubtedly the No. 1 goalie moving forward no matter how he plays in his first few starts. The game everyone will have their eyes on, however, is on Nov. 10 when the Devils visit Winnipeg. If the reception for Brady Tkachuk in his return to Ottawa was any indication, Hellebuyck should prepare for the worst in Winnipeg.