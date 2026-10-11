2026-27 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 3 Primer And Pickups

No question the return of Dylan Larkin has given the Red Wings offense a boost, even if they were shut out by Jacob Fowler last game. Arvidsson’s off to a terrific start with three goals and 15 shots in five games, doing exactly what he’s expected to do. The biggest reason has been his ice time (18:25 TOI/GP), which is the most since his 34-goal season with the Preds. It’s a favorable schedule coming up with three home games against teams with either shaky defense or shaky goaltending, or both. If you need goals and shots, Arvidsson’s worth considering.