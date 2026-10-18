2026-27 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 4 Primer And Pickups

On Saturday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Hellebuyck’s suspension by the Jets for not participating in training camp due to a trade request ends this coming Friday, Oct. 23. As discussed on other outlets and based on captain Adam Lowry’s comments, however, it does not seem like a reunion between the Jets and Hellebuyck can be consummated, and the Jets have some leeway to dole out a “disciplinary suspension of reasonable length” under the CBA to keep Hellebuyck away from the team even if he decides to return.