2026-27 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 7 Primer And Pickups

D’Astous has now scored 11 points in 15 games entering Sunday’s game, and should now be picked up in all leagues. For fantasy managers who roster Carlson, it’s a double-edged sword; while he retains some fantasy value with PP1, sharing the ice with D’Astous means he won’t be the PP QB we had envisioned when he was signed to replace Raddysh. As a side note, this bumps Brandon Hagel to PP2, but it has never really affected his fantasy value in past seasons because he’s done most of his scoring at even strength.